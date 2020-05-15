Advertising
Long arm of the law rescues ducklings from Shrewsbury drain
Ducklings were rescued by police after falling through the quacks of a drain in Shrewsbury.
The baby birds stuck their beaks in where they shouldn't have and slipped down the drain near Kingston Drive, on London Road estate.
Fortunately for them, officers were unflappable and managed to reach down to pull them out safely to continue their walk with their mother.
Shrewsbury Police said: "Members of the team helped some residents try and rescue some ducklings that fell down a drain."
