Long arm of the law rescues ducklings from Shrewsbury drain

The baby birds stuck their beaks in where they shouldn't have and slipped down the drain near Kingston Drive, on London Road estate.

Fortunately for them, officers were unflappable and managed to reach down to pull them out safely to continue their walk with their mother.

The ducklings were reunited with their mother. Picture: Shrewsbury Police

Shrewsbury Police said: "Members of the team helped some residents try and rescue some ducklings that fell down a drain."