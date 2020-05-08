Minister Robert Jenrick thanks Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for caring for his mother

Mr Jenrick, who delivered Wednesday's Downing Street briefing and has been a regular at the lecturn during the coronavirus pandemic, said: "Thank you to the wonderful team at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital @sathRSH caring for my Mum tonight. The whole family are so grateful."

He did not say whether or not she is suffering from coronavirus.

The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government came under fire for making a trip to Shropshire from London to visit his parents earlier in the crisis, but made it clear he was dropping off essential medication.

Mr Jenrick grew up in the Shifnal and Ludlow areas of the county and went to independent Wolverhampton Grammar School before attending Cambridge University.

