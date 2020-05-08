Menu

Advertising

'If you go down to the woods today...' - Shrewsbury grandparents share cheeky teddy bear's picnic

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

If you go down to the woods today... you won't be in for much of a surprise - there's nobody there because of lockdown.

However, the teddy bears have still been indulging in their picnic in the sunshine with tea, cakes and even a drop of champagne, specially for VE Day.

These pictures were sent in by Heather and Nick Hall, from Astley, Shrewsbury. They created the cheeky shots to cheer up their grandchildren during lockdown.

Nick said: "As our grandchildren live in Yorkshire and in Kent, my wife and I were not able to be with them today, so we took these photographs of our picnic for them!"

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News