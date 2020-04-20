Shrewsbury college leader helps print masks for NHS workers

Andy Lee, director of employer engagement and curriculum leader for engineering at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, received a call from the company which supplied the college with its 3D printing software. Solid Solutions based in Warwickshire has turned its operations to ‘printing’ plastic face shields and supplied the college with the design to join in with the crusade and create them.

Mr Lee picked up 3D printing machinery and plastics from the college and returned to his own home near Shrewsbury to start production. He will post the parts on to Solid Solutions and they will assemble the facemasks, attaching headbands and thoroughly sterilising them before shipping on to health workers, hospitals and local support groups.

He said: “While college is physically closed to staff and students following Government guidelines, the equipment is not in use and is small enough for me to be able to safely use in my own home.

“It may not be able to be used by students right now, but it certainly can be used to answer the call for this essential equipment to help key workers and frontline staff in the NHS.

“I hope to be able to make 20-25 parts a day. I will continue until we run out of materials to make them. It’s incredible that so many small British manufacturers are turning their operations to whatever they can do to help those on the frontline, fighting this horrendous situation. It’s the least we can do."