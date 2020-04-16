Shrewsbury nurse shares skincare goodies to help colleagues wearing PPE

Arleana Hodnett, an A&E nurse at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, has been giving out moisturiser and other products to help staff who are finding that constantly wearing PPE is taking its toll on their skin.

She had the items available from her other role, as a cosmetics practitioner for her business Nurse Arleana, which offers a range of treatments including lip augmentation, chemical skin peels and microneedling.

She said: "As a nurse in the emergency department I am used to working in challenging situations but wearing PPE for 12 hours is tough. PPE is the only protection we have to reduce our risk of contracting the virus. Skin has become the biggest issue for healthcare professionals whilst wearing PPE.

"Sores, bruising, acne, dry and rough skin are some of the main skin concerns we are facing after long 12 hour shifts of wearing PPE while fighting the ongoing pandemic.

"You become really hot and hands become dry and chapped from glove use. Some people are developing sores on their face from mask and eye protective equipment use. A lot of people are developing problematic skin when they have always had clear skin previously.

Nurse Arleana Hodnett has donated free skincare items to NHS colleagues

"I wanted to help my fellow colleagues with the challenges they are facing.

"With the help from iS Clinical, an American skincare brand I work alongside, I was able to deliver over 60 skincare pieces to help with their skin issues. Shield recovery balm was one the products staff received which is proven to repair skin and help with burns, open wounds and excessively dry skin. Feedback has already been astounding with reports of skin feeling much more comfortable after only a few days of use.

"Staff were over the moon and really appreciative, I managed to take some to A&E, ITU and clinical site managers, I wish I could donate to every member of staff as they all deserve it."