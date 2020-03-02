Woman rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

Three fire crews, the police and ambulance were sent to the Castle Walk Footbridge in Dorset Street at about 9.50pm on Sunday.

Firefighters from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Wellington were sent to the scene.

When they arrived, the woman had already been rescued from the water.

Emergency services were in the area for about 40 minutes.

The incident came as flood warnings remained in place, with the River Severn reaching a peak of around 4.24m in Shrewsbury on Monday morning.