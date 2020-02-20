Family wants answers to Shrewsbury woman's death

Senga Margaret Docherty, 39, died at her home in Bridgeford Way in the town, on October 5 last year.

An inquest at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury yesterday (wed) heard that the medical cause of death was multi-drug toxicity.

Coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, told Miss Docherty's family that no illicit drugs had been found in her system and that there was no suggestion had she had wanted to end her life.

"I am satisfied that she took the took the medication to kill the pain, not to kill herself," he said.

Members of her family who attended the inquest, said they had many questions concerning Miss Docherty's death and said they wanted a second opinion into the cause of death.

Mr Ellery adjourned the inquest for a date to be fixed in a month so that the family could take legal advice.

In a statement handed to the coroner, family spokesman, brother Mr John Docherty, said his feeling was that she had finally succumbed to the side effects of the medication administered to her.

"Senga had expressed on multiple occasions that she felt her battle with recurring lung/respiratory problems had been totally eclipsed by her battle with the side effects caused by the medication for her undiagnosed illness," he said.

"In particular she expressed a deep despair about the use of steroids."

The family said that Senga had fought to live.

"Beyond this inquest we will continue to seek for the absolute truth of what happened to Senga who, at only 39, died prematurely leaving behind two teenagers."