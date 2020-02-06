Shrewsbury Ark given £5,000 thanks to 'tree-cycling' scheme

This year more than 4,000 trees have been ‘Tree-cycled’, either at the kerbside or at one of five Household Recycling Centres across Shropshire

As a result, Veolia, Shropshire Council’s waste contractor, donated £5,000 and presented a cheque to the charity’s manager Wendy Faulkner.

She said: "As a small charity which relies on the generosity of the public we are absolutely delighted that Veolia have decided to support us this year.

“The money will be used to continue to support those who are homeless and their transition into finding a permanent place they can finally call home.

"Thank you from everyone who uses our service, our amazing volunteers, staff and trustees."

Steve Mitchell, director of Veolia West Midlands, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to present this cheque to such an important and worthwhile local charity.

"We're sure that every penny will be used to good effect, raising awareness and highlighting the important work that their team do within our community.

"Thanks to all those of you across Shropshire who ‘Tree-cycled’ this year and enabled Veolia to be able to make this donation.”

Recycled trees were sent for composting and turned into valuable soil improver for local farmers and gardeners.

Shropshire currently recycles just over 54 per cent of its waste which is well above the national average.