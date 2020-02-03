From Salop to Sierra Leone: Taxi driver pays for Shrewsbury supporting kids to watch Liverpool clash in Africa

The Shrewsbury and Lungi Foundation sponsors boys football teams in the Lungi area of Sierra Leone, and has provided help for the health and education of youngsters in extreme poverty.

The charity was launched by Ibrahim Bah, a Shrewsbury-based taxi driver who is from Lungi originally. He paid for kids in all the teams to watch the thrilling 2-2 draw with the European and World club champions on a big screen in Lungi.

It costs people about 45p to watch European football matches at a cinema in Sierra Leone - a lot of money to people in poverty - so Ibrahim paid £70 so that 55 children from his Shrewsbury FC Lungi team could watch it and enjoy good food.

He said: "They have got to know all about Shrewsbury Town and all the players so they were very excited when they managed to get a draw. They really enjoyed the game."

Ibrahim has been in Shrewsbury since 1998, but after a visit home nine years ago, felt compelled to do what he could for people from his home town.

He said: "I went over there to learn about it after not being there for a long time, but when I went I found how bad it was in terms of child poverty I sponsored 20 children and helped them with books, pencils, clothes and medical bills.

"We've also got the football teams. We've been lucky enough to have kits donated from Shrewsbury Up & Comers, who my son Zak used to play for, and kits and donations from other businesses in Shrewsbury. We play in regional competitions but I'm hoping the team will grow to play in national cups."

Former Sierra Leone manager John Keister played a handful of games for Shrewsbury Town in late 2000 to early 2001. Asked if one of the Shrewsbury FC Lungi boys may follow in his footsteps and play for Salop one day, he said: "Who knows, maybe. I hope so."

Thanks to Jason Cummings' deadly double in the initial encounter against Jurgen Klopp's Reds, Shrewsbury fans have another chance to see their team play at Anfield. Ibrahim has paid for the Lungi kids to watch once again.

Meanwhile, he'll be at Anfield with Zak cheering on the Blues. He added: "Everybody is really looking forward to it."