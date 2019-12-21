Last chance to get close to restored coronet at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

The coronet was added in 1897 to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee and has been an integral part of the Flaxmill Maltings since that time. Earlier this year it was taken down by Historic England as part of a crowdfunding campaign, as it was in urgent need of repair. The restoration work was carried out by Heritage Project Contracts Limited.

Visitors to the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings’ Visitor Centre, which is opened by the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings on Saturdays between 10am and 4pm, will be able to see the parts that make up the restored cast iron coronet at ground level for just a few weeks more before they are reassembled and put back in place at the top of the Jubilee Tower.

The coronet

This is a unique opportunity to get close to the coronet, and to celebrate this the Friends have invited children aged under 10 at primary schools in Shropshire to colour in their own versions of the coronet flower – one of the decorative elements of the structure. Children are also able to pick up a colouring sheet from the Visitor Centre and at Button & Bear bookshop in Shrewsbury.

The returned colouring sheets will be showcased in the Dye House when the competition has closed, in February. Three winners will be chosen to receive a £50, £30 and £10 voucher for their school library. Button & Bear have also provided £10 book vouchers for each of the three individual winners.

Alan Mosley, chair of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings, said: “The coronet is an iconic part of the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings and we are hoping to engage young children with this colouring competition. Entries are already arriving at the Flaxmill Maltings Visitor Centre, with some creative and vibrant colour schemes. We hope to receive many more entries before the closing date on January 19 2020.”

Details of the terms and conditions and the display of all the entries in the Dye House at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings will be on the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings website at flaxmill-maltings.co.uk