Three injured - one 'potentially seriously' - in Shropshire A49 crash

The accident happened at Hunger Hill, near Condover at just before 3.30pm on Monday.

Emergency crews including the fire and ambulance were called to the scene and treated the wounded at the scene before taking them to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

The road was closed to traffic in both directions leading to long delays and gridlock on nearby country lanes.

Jordan Eggington, spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.29pm on Monday to Hunger Hill in Condover to reports of a collision involving two cars.

"We sent three ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival, crews found three patients.

"We treated one woman, who was the driver of one of the cars, for potentially serious injuries.

"The driver of the other car, a man, was treated for minor injuries.

"The third patient, a man, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was also treated for minor injuries.

"All were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”