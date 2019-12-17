Early bird entries open for Shrewsbury Half Marathon

Following the success of the 2019 event – which had moved from its June date to October - the UKA-accredited Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2020 is set to take place on October 11 .

Backed by UKRunChat, Shrewsbury Half Marathon starts and finishes at Shropshire County Showground. The route then takes runners through Shrewsbury town centre and out into the beautiful Shropshire countryside before returning to the Showground to be cheered over the finish line.

The 2020 event will welcome an increased number of local and national charity partners, giving runners plenty of opportunity to run for charity and make a difference to others.

The day will also be an important meet-up for leading online running community Run Mummy Run, with members from all over the UK expected to get together and take part.

There will be prizes for the top three male and female and age category winners.

The winners of Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2019 were Tom Roberts with a time of 01:09:54 and Jackie Skinner with a time of 01:21:27.

Organisers Joe Williams and Rebecca Richardson said: “Our new autumn date proved extremely popular and we celebrated a brilliant day for everyone at the 2019 event.

"The support and camaraderie were amazing with everyone out in force to cheer on the runners, a friendly atmosphere, many PBs, and all round celebrations of the day’s achievements.

Advertising

"We can’t wait to put on another incredible day and look forward to welcoming runners of all levels to the 2020 event.

"Early bird entries are available until midnight on December 31, offering the lowest price for runners to secure their place for Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2020.”

A total of 3,000 places are available. Early bird entry is open and costs £27 (affiliated) / £29 (unaffiliated).

Go to www.shrewsburyhalf.com to register and for further event details. You can also like the Facebook page, and follow @Shrewsburyhalf on Twitter and Instagram to keep up to date with all the latest news at #ShrewsburyHalf #UKRunChat.