Footfall down at Shrewsbury shopping centre as plans to be unveiled for Riverside demolition

The Pride Hill Shopping Centre recently saw the closure of its Next store, which it is thought could have contributed to the decline in shoppers.

Shropshire Council, which owns the county town's three shopping centres, will unveil its plans for their future at a meeting of the full Council on December 19.

The report includes a plan to invest in the Pride Hill centre and look at different uses for some of the empty units.

Shropshire Council acquired the three shopping centres – Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside – in January 2018 to support the economic growth and regeneration of Shrewsbury town centre along with the Riverside Medical Practice.

The entrance to the Pride Hill centre

The deal was worth £51 million but earlier this year the council confirmed their value had dropped by around a fifth.

When the unitary authority took over the centres there was a storm of protest about it investing in retailing.

Those against the decision said the purchase was a waste of funds with rental intakes having already taken a major hit.

The report to council which outlines the business plan for the three centres says its strategy for the Pride Hill Shopping Centre is to make different uses of the vacant units.

A spokesman said: "The centre has recently seen the closure of the Next store – which has consolidated at Meole Brace in Shrewsbury – and this is impacting on the environment and footfall in the centre.

"Footfall in the Pride Hill Centre for November 2019 was 13 per cent down on November 2018."

Demolition plan

Meanwhile the timetable for the demolition of Shrewsbury's Riverside Shopping Centre will be revealed in the new year.

Shropshire Council is beginning its work on looking at future uses for the site and tenants will learn of the plans first.

The centre, attached to the Frankwell footbridge, has several empty units although others have reopened recently.

Shrewsbury's Riverside Shopping Centre next to Smithfield Street

A spokesman for the council said: "In early 2020 we’ll be sharing the programme for the demolition and work on future uses for the Riverside Shopping Centre. This will first be shared with the Riverside Centre tenants. This programme is a key part of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan.

"A report about Shropshire Council’s plans for the future of all three of Shrewsbury’s shopping centres will be presented to councillors at a meeting of the full Council on December 19.

"It outlines the business plan for the three centres.

"Broadly this is to ensure that the Darwin Shopping Centre acts as the primary retail centre, and we have had some recent successful lease renewals and secured tenants to strengthen this position.

"This year four national retailers reinforced their commitment to Shrewsbury and the town’s shopping centres by signing new long-term leases for their Darwin Centre stores.

"Fashion retailer H&M agreed a new 10-year lease, The Perfume Shop agreed a new five-year lease, Top Shop/Top Man has committed to a further three years, and QVC also agreed a new three-year lease.

"Since last year we have welcomed a wide range of businesses. For example, in late 2018 JD Sports and Planet Doughnut opened in the Darwin Centre. At the same time Wilko and local artist Megan Hawkins opened new stores in the Pride Hill Centre."

The report will stress that the national position for retail is undergoing unprecedented change – it was recently reported that nationally 6000 shops have closed this year alone.

"Overall Shrewsbury is performing comparatively well on trading and footfall, but we have to respond to market changes and consumer trends," the spokesman said.

Shropshire Council has commissioned some audience research work in conjunction with Shrewsbury BID which it says will give some real insight into the consumers currently using Shrewsbury and the market potential for the future.