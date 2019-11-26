Shrewsbury pupils dig deep to help the planet

Crowmoor Primary School's Eco Schools Group has been hard at work to improve the outdoor environment and encourage wildlife.

The school has worked in partnership with the Woodland Trust environmental charity for the last five years to plant hundreds of trees and many metres of hedgerow.

Every pupil in the school has been given an opportunity to plant a tree over the last two years, to make their contribution to offset carbon production.

The Eco Schools Group meets every Friday with the support of Gill Carroll-Lewis, the Eco-Schools Champion.

Proud

She said: "The children are really enthused by the idea that the little things they do to help the environment can all add up to making a big change for the benefit of them and children across the world. They really enjoy the practical side of their studies."

Headteacher, Alan Parkhurst said: “We are always impressed by the children’s determination to do "their bit" to tackle climate change.

"The pupils have transformed the school grounds in the last five years. We now have two orchards, a Forest Schools area and wood, vegetable patches, greenhouses and flowerbeds.

"The children have been supported in their endeavours by parents, volunteers from the RAF, Caterpillar and Shrewsbury Town Council.

"We are very proud of what they have achieved."