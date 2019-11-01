Menu

Advertising

Retired Shrewsbury welder died of cancer linked to asbestos exposure

By Keri Trigg | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A retired welder died of cancer linked to asbestos exposure, an inquest has concluded.

Patrick James Thornhill Haywood, aged 81, died at his home in Shrewsbury on October 14.

An inquest at Shirehall heard Mr Haywood had come into contact with asbestos while working on steam boilers in the 1950s.

The cause of death was given as bronchopneumonia, as a result of malignant mesothelioma.

Senior coroner John Ellery recorded that Mr Haywood died of industrial disease.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News