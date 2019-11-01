Retired Shrewsbury welder died of cancer linked to asbestos exposure

Patrick James Thornhill Haywood, aged 81, died at his home in Shrewsbury on October 14.

An inquest at Shirehall heard Mr Haywood had come into contact with asbestos while working on steam boilers in the 1950s.

The cause of death was given as bronchopneumonia, as a result of malignant mesothelioma.

Senior coroner John Ellery recorded that Mr Haywood died of industrial disease.