Blooming good work by Severn Hospice volunteer gardeners

The devoted gardeners earned their best score yet and achieved the level five Certificate of Outstanding achievement for the Heart of England in Bloom’s It’s Your Neighbourhood award.

After a visit from experts in the summer, the gardens were marked 98/100 in Shrewsbury and 97/100 in Telford.

The hospice team consists of more than 70 regular helpers who give their time, with a majority doing so for many years.

Groups of employees from small and large companies also frequently contribute on team building days.

Severn Hospice head gardener, Tony Comley, said: “I am pleased that the volunteers’ efforts and commitment to working in all weathers and tending our gardens has been recognised at the highest level. It is credit to the hard work, dedication and time put into helping make Severn Hospice such a special place for families.

“The hospice gardens in Shrewsbury and Telford play an important role in the care provided, offering a therapeutic and calming environment for families to relax and enjoy.”

It’s Your Neighbourhood recognises people coming together to make a difference to their local environment and is marked on three categories – gardening achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

Tony added: “The volunteers are full of ideas and run projects helping the environment such as bug hotels, composting and rewilding – a process restoring natural processes and encouraging wildlife such as bees. They also welcome and promote community engagement with open garden days and continually look at innovative and imaginative ways to improve the quality of the gardens for everyone who visits them