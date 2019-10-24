Fisherman fined for breaching fishing laws

The case against Phillip Jump, 27, of Trent Lane, was proved in his absence at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on October 14.

He was found to have refused to give his name and address to a bailiff from the Environment Agency when asked at Merrington Fishery, Shrewsbury on June 8.

He was also found to have fished without a licence and to have left three rods and lines unattended with bait or hook in the water.

The magistrates fined him £440 and ordered him to pay costs of £129.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “This person was not only fishing illegally, but he also obstructed a law enforcement officer who was doing his duty to protect the environment for people and wildlife.

“We and the courts take this very seriously and will always look to protect the wellbeing of our officers.

“It makes no sense to have the embarrassment of a court visit, a criminal conviction and a big bill for several hundred pounds when an annual licence is currently just £30.

“We hope this will make people think twice before picking up a rod illegally.”

People caught fishing without a licence can be fined up to £2,500. Children under 13 do not need a licence. Licences for children aged between 13 and 16 are free, but a junior licence is required.