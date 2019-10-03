Shrewsbury petrol station to become fully automated under plans

Asda on Old Potts Way has applied to the council for permission to remove the four pumps and replace them with four self service, dual sided fuel dispensers which will only operate for credit and debit sales. There will be no provision for cash sales.

The current shop will be replaced with two jet wash bays and there will also be air and water outlets as well as a vacuum area.

A report submitted to the council by CA Designs said: "This method of forecourt operation is significantly more efficient than traditional stations with a shop as there is a much reduced standing time on the forecourt, consequently accommodating higher throughput with minimal queuing. The automated operation means there is no requirement for sales kiosks, shops etc.

"Overall, it is considered the proposed station design and automated format represents a compact and efficient facility with minimal impact on the existing store operations and sits unobtrusively within the existing environment."

The application will now be considered by members of the council's planning department.