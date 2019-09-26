Search and rescue team called in over man missing from Shrewsbury

The WMSAR team, along with crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, are working with officers from West Mercia Police to try to find Paul Morgan.

The 42-year-old was last seen at around 1am on Monday by St Mary's Church, in St Mary's Place in the town centre.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "We are continuing to carry out enquiries to locate missing Shrewsbury man Paul Morgan and are utilising a range of resources, including being supported by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and volunteers from WMSAR."

Mr Morgan is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short dark brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to have been wearing blue jeans, a red Liverpool football shirt and a black jacket.

Anyone who has information as to his whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 116s of 23 September.

Alternatively, call the Missing People charity on 116 000.