Car fire leads to road closure

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

The A5 near Shrewsbury was shut to traffic while the emergency services dealt with a car fire.

Firefighters were called to the Woodcote roundabout on the outskirts of Shrewsbury at just after 9.30am.

They used two hosereel jets and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire and the police were also in attendance.

Crews extinguished the flames, and the car had been well alight. The road remained closed westbound and severe delays were reported in the area of the Dobbies roundabout.

