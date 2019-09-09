Menu

Shropshire firefighters to the rescue as kitten loses one of its nine lives

By Sue Austin

A kitten lost one of its nine lives when it crawled up behind the radiator grill of a car at its Shropshire home.

The owners from Golding, near Condover, noticed that the kitten was missing and started searching in vain.

It was the mother cat who kept walking around the car outside meowing that drew their attention to the vehicle and they realised the kitten was somewhere near the engine.

After seven hours the owners finally called Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Watch manager at Much Wenlock fire station, Alistair Humphries, said: "When we got close to the vehicle we could hear a faint meow and all we could see was a pair of eyes staring at us through the radiator.

"Luckily, because we are a retained crew, we have a firefighter that is a full-time mechanic. He knew exactly what nuts and bolts to undo to get to the kitten and it was freed, none the worse for its ordeal."

The fluffy kitten was taken back inside by its grateful owners to be re-united with its mother and siblings.

"Our mechanic firefighter was able to put the car back together again. It was good to be able to work on something a bit different."

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
