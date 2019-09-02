Hundreds take part in Shrewsbury Triathlon

Hundreds of athletes of all ages and abilities turned out to the Shrewsbury Showground to test themselves in the sprint race organised by the local SY Tri club.

Swimmers battled the current in the River Severn as they began their 400-metre swim before a quick turnover saw them hop aboard a saddle.

Switching to their bikes, the competitors then cycled 23 kilometres to Baschurch, passing through Walford before returning to the showground for a wealth of applause as they crossed the finish line.

Taking part for the first time, 33-year-old Jennie Sutherland, from Telford, is no stranger to triathlons, but said she wasn't sure what to expect before the event.

Speaking before the start of the sprint race, she said: "I try and do at least three triathlons a year. This is my first time doing Shrewsbury's Triathlon and I have to say it seems very well organised.

Laps

"There are plenty of marshalls around letting everyone know where they need to be and what they need to do which has been incredibly helpful and helped settle the nerves.

"I am a bit nervous, I always feel that before an event but I've done enough to know once I start it'll go fine.

Advertising

"I don't take it too seriously, obviously I want to do as well as I can but it's a great way of getting up and out and keeping fit."

After the bike section, competitors then faced a five-kilometre run, three laps of a track around the Showground.

They completed their race under the finish line before getting medals and posing for official event photos.