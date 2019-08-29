Shropshire cyclists beat heat in 150-mile charity ride

An intrepid band took up the challenge by Morris & Company brothers Robin and Chris Morris to tackle a carefully researched route from Holyhead to Shrewsbury to mark the 150th anniversary of the business and support its charity of the year.

Some 36 colleagues and friends joined in the route which took in dramatic valleys and Welsh coastline, winding country lanes across Cheshire and Shropshire – assisted by six manned refreshment stops with support teams along the way. The lead group arrived back over the Welsh Bridge to Morris’s head quarters in under 12 hours. Every single rider completed the cycling feat and a welcome party greeted all the cyclists with commemorative medals.

Robin Morris, chairman of Morris & Company, said: “What an amazing day. It was tough, with the distance, terrain and heat to cope with, but there was a fantastic spirit and camaraderie, inspired by a great cause. Thank you to everyone who supported the event. It was a memorable and emotional experience to help people living with the challenges of dementia every day.”

Alzheimer’s Society was chosen as the company’s charity of the year as with six nursing homes across Shropshire and Cheshire, Morris Care employees see first-hand and care for so many residents living with dementia.

There are 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, with numbers set to rise to over 1 million by 2025. Some 225,000 will develop dementia this year, that’s one every three minutes.

Lisa Courtney, Alzheimer’s Society’s community fundraiser for Staffordshire & Shropshire, added: “Cycling 150 miles to raise funds is a fantastic achievement. We’re very grateful to the participants and supporters and appreciate their efforts to raise awareness and unite against dementia. With such public support we can fund research to improve care for people today and find a cure for tomorrow.”

Further donations can be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/morris-company-150mile-cycle-ride