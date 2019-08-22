More than 80 attend Mayor of Shrewsbury’s annual charity luncheon

The event took place on the Sunday following the 132nd annual Shrewsbury Flower Show, in the Members’ Marquee, at the Quarry on August 11.

Guests enjoyed a buffet lunch whilst raising over £1,000 for the Mayor’s Charity Fund in aid of Samaritans of Shrewsbury, which included donations as well as proceeds from ticket sales, a charity raffle and auction.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Phil Gillam, said: “We had a fantastic day and I would like to thank everyone who came along last Sunday and helped me to support my Mayoral charity, Samaritans of Shrewsbury.

“I would also like to thank all the local businesses and individuals who generously provided prizes for the raffle. Shropshire Horticultural Society have provided great hospitality by providing the Members’ Marquee following the Flower Show, and I would like to thank the Society for their generosity.”

Richard Dunnill, a director of Samaritans of Shrewsbury, added: “It is a great boost to us that the Mayor of Shrewsbury is supporting our charity this year, and these fundraising events help to raise both our profile as well as much needed funds to help ensure that there’s always someone there for any who needs someone.

“We are a unique charity that provides a dedicated service to help reduce the feelings of isolation and disconnection that people can feel at times of crisis in their lives. Every six seconds we respond to a call for help and it is fundraising events like this that really help to make a difference.”