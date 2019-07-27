Menu

Shrewsbury Age UK day centre urgently seeking volunteers

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is urgently looking to recruit more volunteer helpers for its weekly day centre in Shrewsbury.

The day centre takes place on Mondays from 10am to 2.30pm at the Greenacres Community Room in Harlescott.

Helpers arrive a little earlier to set out the room with tables and chairs, welcome members as they arrive, make and serve drinks and a hot pre-prepared two course lunch, wash up and tidy, chat to members and organise a wide range of social activities such as talks, bingo, quizzes and day trips.

Chief executive Heather Osborne said: “Our day centres can be a lifeline for many older people, especially those who live in relative isolation. Social interaction, a hot meal, interesting activities and outings are all provided by volunteers, who make a real difference to the lives of older people.”

To find out more contact Tina Archer or Janice Williams on 01743 588570.

Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

