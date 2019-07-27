Shrewsbury Age UK day centre urgently seeking volunteers

The day centre takes place on Mondays from 10am to 2.30pm at the Greenacres Community Room in Harlescott.

Helpers arrive a little earlier to set out the room with tables and chairs, welcome members as they arrive, make and serve drinks and a hot pre-prepared two course lunch, wash up and tidy, chat to members and organise a wide range of social activities such as talks, bingo, quizzes and day trips.

Chief executive Heather Osborne said: “Our day centres can be a lifeline for many older people, especially those who live in relative isolation. Social interaction, a hot meal, interesting activities and outings are all provided by volunteers, who make a real difference to the lives of older people.”

To find out more contact Tina Archer or Janice Williams on 01743 588570.