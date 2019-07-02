Shrewsbury's Victorian railway station to open weekly

David Morris, director of Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust said: “We are pleased to announce that Abbey Station will be open between 10am and 3pm on Tuesdays. Many years ago our previous chairman; the late Mansel Williams was an inspirational driving force, and it was his original ideas, energy and sheer determination that saved the building for the community.

"He was of course supported by other volunteer directors of the Trust, including our current chairman Terence Turpin and archivist David Giddins, – who both remain actively involved."

Restoration work on the building has recently been completed and Abbey Station will be staffed by Heritage Trust Members, volunteers and also kindly supported by Shropshire Railway Society.

Mr Morris added: "The restoration has been achieved by financial grants from Shrewsbury Town Council, and a Councillor’s Grant Award, from our own fundraising efforts, and with our members’ support.

"As a charity we are totally reliant on volunteers and donations so any help is always appreciated. We have recently acquired some never seen before images of the Abbey Station building in its earlier derelict state and we welcome people to call in on Tuesdays to find out more about the Shropshire & Montgomery Railway, and the Potteries and North Wales Railway.

"Abbey Station is home to some fascinating artefacts, and the original Waiting Room and Station Masters Office remain so that the public can see what a relatively simple Victorian rural railway station looked like.”

For more information contact David Morris on 01743 232651 or email djmfastforward@hotmail.co.uk