Hunt is on for Shrewsbury Monopoly VIP

And the winning person or family will get to be a real VIP too, as the star guest at the high profile launch at “very high profile” place of the new game this October. They will also be in very good company as regards VIP’s, with Mr Monopoly is flying north from London especially for the high-profile launch event.

Winning Moves UK are the makers of this new edition, under official license from Monopoly owners Hasbro. News of the new Shrewsbury Monopoly edition was announced recently. At the time of the announcement the makers invited the public to send in votes and suggestions for unique town themed spaces and cards.

The edition will be themed in sets. From heritage to leisure, shopping to education, business to sport, charity to culture – and more. The game will see famous locations such as Mayfair and Park Lane updated to iconic landmarks of Shrewsbury.

“The game will feature the great and the good of Shrewsbury,” says Winning Moves UK Custom Games executive Jake Houghton. “A huge thank you to everyone who sent in votes. The game is taking fantastic shape.”

The theme for being a Monopoly Shrewsbury VIP is: ‘Why I love Shrewsbury." Poems, ditties, one-liners, videos and montage photos will all be considered.

“The most inventive and creative entry will win,” added Mr Houghton. “We are totally open-minded as to the form the entries should take.”

Retailers have been putting huge advance orders even though the game won’t hit the shops until this October, in time for Christmas.

To be in with a chance of being the Shrewsbury VIP email VIP@6starpr.co.uk. Polls close at 11.59pm on July 31.