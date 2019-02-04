Oarsome effort for hospice funds as Shrewsbury students row for charity

Fifteen students from University Centre Shrewsbury took part in the fundraiser at the Pengwern Boat Club and together they rowed a total of 354km in just under three hours.

Event organiser Natasha Leech, a medical genetics student, said: “We all had such a great afternoon. I’m so proud of everyone who took part because without their efforts we’d never have been able to reach our target of 354 kilometres in this timeframe. We might have been there all night.

“It was a difficult challenge but everyone has really enjoyed the afternoon, and there was a great atmosphere.

This rowing event is the most recent fundraiser initiated by UCS students. Over the past year, students have raised funds for a number of charities including Children in Need, the Alzheimer’s Society and CALM, as well as volunteered with local charities including Age UK and the Food Hub.

Natasha added: “I wanted to organise the event, in the first instance, to raise money for a worthy cause, but I also felt it was important to include a social element to the day and an excuse to get the students together. I’m so pleased there was such a good turnout.

“Supporting a charity like Severn Hospice for this fundraiser was the perfect fit.”

Fellow students and lecturers packed out the club to cheer on the team and donated generously.

The students raised more than £300 for Severn Hospice for their effort.

Mike Perry, community fundraising advisor for Severn Hospice, said: “Rowing the length of the River Severn is some achievement and we really appreciate the support of the University Centre Shrewsbury and its students.

“The hard work and determination of the 15 rowers who took part in the challenge will help fund vital care to local families living with incurable illness across Shropshire and Mid Wales. Thank you to everyone who made the fundraiser such a success.”​

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/natasha-leech