Independent shops 'passport' launches in Shrewsbury

Original Shrewsbury, part of Shrewsbury Business Improvement District, has created a special edition passport to promote the scale and scope of the town’s independent traders.

From today, the passports will be available at Shrewsbury Museum and from more than 200 participating businesses around the town centre.

On Saturday, the public will find uniformed "passport officers" placed around the town handing out the free passports with the chance to win £1,000 worth of prizes.

Residents and visitors will be encouraged to pick up an Independents Passport and make purchases at any of the independent businesses listed, to collect an individually coloured stamp for that area.

The 11 areas to explore include Wyle Cop to Bear Steps, Mardol to the Market Hall, Castle Street and Claremont.

With six different coloured stamps from six different areas, passport holders can then enter a prize draw for a chance to win one of 10 £100 vouchers to spend at one of the independents listed in the passport.

More than 50,000 passports will also be delivered to households in the surrounding area.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Creating this passport is a great way to proudly sing the praises of our independents.

"We have such a diverse range of retail, leisure and hospitality businesses who play a huge part in our appeal as a destination.

"The Passport to Independents is a chance to celebrate all they offer and encourage people to show their support to local businesses over the summer.”

BID member Rob McFall of Art Framing said: “We may each be independent businesses, but we believe in working together. We share a common goal in delivering goods and services and great customer service which draws people into the town.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming people and stamping their Shrewsbury Independents Passport to show our appreciation of them making Shrewsbury their destination this summer.”