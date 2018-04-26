More road works for Shrewsbury

Traffic delays are expected in Howard Street, Sultan Road, and the A53 in Astley.

Severn Trent Water will be completing the work in Howard Street which is set to finish tomorrow , and also in Sultan Road, which will go on until Saturday.

Openreach will be completing the work on the A53 from Upper Astley to the former north Shropshire district boundary in Astley.

The work is set to be completed on Saturday.

For more information visit roadworks.org