Menu

Advertising

More road works for Shrewsbury

By Jordan Reynolds | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Road works were set to begin in three areas of Shrewsbury today.

Road work to begin in three areas of Shrewsbury

Traffic delays are expected in Howard Street, Sultan Road, and the A53 in Astley.

Severn Trent Water will be completing the work in Howard Street which is set to finish tomorrow , and also in Sultan Road, which will go on until Saturday.

Openreach will be completing the work on the A53 from Upper Astley to the former north Shropshire district boundary in Astley.

The work is set to be completed on Saturday.

For more information visit roadworks.org

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds
Reporter - @jreynolds_star

Reporter for the Shropshire Star covering Shrewsbury and the surrounding areas.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News