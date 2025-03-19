West Bromwich engineer, 69, broke his back after getting trapped in saw and died three years after accident
An engineer who broke his back and became paralysed after getting trapped in a rotating saw has died more than three years after the accident.
Richard John Davies, aged 69, died at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on February 26 this year after sustaining life-changing injuries in an incident on January 4, 2022.
Mr Davies was working at Mountfield CNC Ltd in Droitwich, Worcestershire. He was setting up a computer numerical control machine (CNC), which uses pre-programmed software for machining tools to cut material more accurately.
However, he became trapped in the machine’s saw and suffered a fractured spine, which left him paralysed from the chest down.
An inquest into Mr Davies’s death at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury, was told that he was born in West Bromwich but lived in Gloucester.