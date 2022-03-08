Trust funding helps students learn to live independently

The Basil Houghton Memorial Trust presents the cheque to Derwen College

The Basil Houghton Memorial Trust has presented a cheque for £50,000 to Derwen College near Oswestry.

The Shropshire-based trust is a grant giving charity which provides funds to assist people with learning disabilities and their family carers, either directly or through organisations that support them.

It was established with the estate of Mrs Doris Houghton, named after her son who had a learning disability. Mrs Houghton wanted her money to be used to enable people with a learning disability to fulfil their dreams or aspirations and improve the quality of their lives.

Funds will be used to help refurbish one of the 24 bungalows that make up the Agnes Hunt Village, situated within the Derwen College complex and used by senior students in their last year at the college.

College fundraiser, Anna Evans, said: “We are extremely grateful to the trust for making this amazing donation to help refurbish the bungalow, which give students a chance to gain valuable life and work skills by boosting their independence.

"Staff are on hand if needed, but take a step back to encourage the students to gain skills such as cooking and cleaning, as well as timekeeping,

They live in pairs or threes together and basically organise their own lives.”

One such pair are students Aaliyah James, 21, and Vavara Barieri, 20, who are both in their last year at the college and share a bungalow.

Aaliyah, said: “We’ve had the bungalow for a year now and we just love it, It’s a joint effort on everything and Vavara is very tidy, while I like to cook and make a mess, and we both enjoy going out shopping for items to make our favourite meal, Spaghetti Bolognese.

“We love to have other student friends round just to chill and chat and meet up in our home, so we really do feel independent and when I leave here I would certainly like to share a place with somebody again.”