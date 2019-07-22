Turning the clock back at Derwen College

On September 14 and 19, the Gobowen college for young people with special educational needs and disabilities, will invite visitors to delve deep into the fascinating history and pioneering values of the college.

Helen Edwards, Marketing and Projects Co-ordinator, said visitors would be able to find out about the people who made Derwen College, including the inspirational Dame Agnes Hunt who founded the college with the purpose of supporting physically disabled young people into a trade.

She said the college continues to fulfil Dame Agnes' dreams equipping young people with learning difficulties in work, independence and wellbeing.

"Find out more about the truly amazing Agnes, her legacy, and the people who have followed in her footsteps striving to make her ambitions a continued reality.

“From Dame Agnes Hunt’s founding days to today’s Ofsted-graded Outstanding FE college, Derwen has seen a huge number of changes over its nine decade history. We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to hear our intriguing story and take a look through the archives," she said.

Visitors can chat to staff, examine some of the college archives and enjoy refreshments made and served by students working in the college’s commercial outlets. Talks will be held between 11am-12noon on both days. Booking is essential, call 01691 661234 or email bookings@derwen.ac.uk.

"Find out about how the college has changed from founding, through war time to being an Outstanding college for young people with special educational needs and disabilities. Then enjoy refreshments in the college’s on-site Orangery Restaurant of Garden Café."