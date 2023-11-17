You must apply for licence before holding a market, warns Ellesmere council

The council, through its statutory powers, enjoys market rights throughout Ellesmere and is in a position to license market events within the town and within a six-mile radius of its current markets. However, the council has chosen to only exercise its rights in the Ellesmere Urban Parish.

Council clerk Jo Butterworth said the authority's consent to a market event must be given before a market takes place.

"Markets will only be licensed once an application for a market licence has been successfully pursued," she said.

"Any market that takes place without such a licence is in breach of the council's markets policy and will be subject to enforcement action. The council will consider applications in respect of commercial markets and community-based markets with a strong charitable element."

Project SY12 Community Interest Company leases the Market Hall from Shropshire Council and runs the weekly Tuesday market at Ellesmere Market Hall on the town council’s behalf.

It is currently trialling its own weekly Thursday market as well as monthly farmers’ and artisans’ markets. Occasional Friday evening markets with food and music, have provided another opportunity for residents and visitors to get together, shop and relax.

The town council has adopted a markets policy which sets out the process by which the granting of licences to hold markets within the town council boundary will be made and the criteria against which applications will be assessed.

It is available to view online at ellesmere-tc.gov.uk/markets or a hard copy is available on request from the town council on 01691 622689.