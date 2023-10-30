The Barns on Sandy Lane

Halls estate agents says the property close to Ellesmere's mere is being offered with full planning permission for the conversion of a Dutch barn and pigsty building into a two-bedroom home.

The appropriately named The Barns, on Sandy Lane, will go to public auction with a guide price of between £125,000 and £150,000.

A spokesperson for Halls said: "The sale provides a very rare opportunity for purchasers to acquire a timber Dutch barn and adjacent pigsty buildings with full planning permission approved for conversion into a single sympathetically designed dwelling with parking and gardens situated in a particularly popular and convenient edge-of-town location within close proximity to the mere and town centre."

The approved planning permission provides a glazed link between the two buildings enabling a well designed internal layout including an open plan kitchen/living area, utility room/WC and garden store with a glazed link providing access too two good sized bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, there is room for car parking and gardens extending, in all, to around 0.17 of an acre.

"The sale of The Barns at Sandy Lane does, therefore, provide an extremely rare opportunity for purchasers to acquire a most interesting development opportunity with the relevant consent in place for conversion in to a first class country property situated in this particularly popular and convenient location."