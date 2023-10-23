Firefighters outside the Black Lion Hotel in Ellesmere

Three fire crews, from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wem, were scrambled to the Black Lion Hotel in Scotland Street, Ellesmere, at around 7.20am after receiving reports of a property fire.

The pub is currently disused.

No cause for the fire has been given so far. However, staff at the nearby Coco Coffee Bar next door to the pub, said while they heard the fire alarms go off, they saw no signs of a fire of smoke.

Manager, Linda, said: "Three fire engines came out and now the electricity board are here and are doing something in the cellar, but we don't think there was any actual fire or smoke."

