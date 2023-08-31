Competitors descent on Ellesmere for popular sporting event

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 06/09/2020..Pic at the Ellesmere Triathlon. Staggered start to the swim due to Covid..

The Shropshire Triathlon attracts triathletes from across the country and beyond and provides a welcome boost for cafes, pubs and shops in the area.

This year the event is also hosting the Sprint Triathlon British Championships with the elite competitors the first to set off on Sunday morning..

Organised by UK Triathlon Shropshire Triathlon sees entrants swim in Ellesmere's mere before cycling on local roads and then run along a closed lane and through the mere's Cremorne Gardens.

Ellesmere Triathlon..

While the sprint distance takes in a 750 metre swim, cycling 20 kilometres then running five kilometres, the Shropshire Triathlon also has the Olympic and Middle distance categories.

Earlier this year the mere played host to the UK Triathlon Ultimate Triathlon with entrants swimming on the Friday, cycling on the Saturday and running on the Sunday.

Alderford lake near Whitchurch also plays host to a UK Triathlon event in June.

Keith Hancock, race director, said Ellesmere always welcomed triathletes and their spectators.

Many spend the weekend in the area using local B&Bs, hotels or campsites and spending money in the town.

Christian Edwards and Andrew Neale from Wrexham Tri at a previous triathlon

Local organisations and groups also benefit, receiving donations in return for voluntary help on the day.