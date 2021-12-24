Musicians hit the right note with scholarships

Scholars Lewis Reardon and Molly Fry with Ellesmere College musical director Tony Coupe

Lewis Reardon and Molly Fry started in the Sixth Form at Ellesmere College this term after a successful application for music scholarships.

Lewis, who is in year 12 and is from Shrewsbury, was awarded the Mullock Scholarship after taking a singing exam at Ellesmere College and a subsequent audition.

He sang in front of Director of Music at Ellesmere College Tony Coupe, who offered him a place within days of the exam.

Molly Fry, who is also in year 12 and from Whitchurch was awarded the Walker scholarship to complete her studies at Ellesmere College after impressing with her singing.

Tony Coupe said: “We are delighted that Lewis and Molly have been able to join the school, the music department and our community here at Ellesmere College.

“Both are incredibly talented and have already started to perform at events and work with our younger musicians. They have settled in well and are thriving in both their studies and their music.

“We encourage students to have a can-do attitude when it comes to new challenges and whilst Lewis’ scholarship was a whirlwind, we are thrilled that he has adjusted so well and is making the most of the opportunities available.

“Molly is currently preparing to audition for a regional concerto competition and will be taking part in masterclass with professional musicians later this year.

“Molly and Lewis will be officially welcomed to the school with a dinner, bringing their families together with the Mullock’s and the Walker’s who generously provide these scholarships for Sixth Form students.

“We are excited to see what they will both achieve and are delighted to be able to continue to offer these life-changing scholarships for pupils to come to this college.”