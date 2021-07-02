Council's own housing company asks to reduce number of affordable homes in development

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/01/2018..Shrewsbury Crown Court. The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

Plans put forward by Cornovii Developments Ltd to build 23 houses on a site at Ellesmere Wharf were given the green light by the council’s northern planning committee in February.

The scheme included eight affordable homes – six to be let out and two to be sold as shared ownership.

This was above the minimum required affordable housing contribution of 10 per cent for developments in Ellesmere under council planning policy, which would have been 2.3 homes.

But the company now says it may only be able to provide two affordable homes after all, and pay £19,000 towards affordable housing provision off-site in lieu of the remaining 0.3.

A revised application with the lower number of affordable homes will go back before the committee next week.

A report to members by planning officer Philip Mullineux says: “It has become apparent that the funding requirements set out by Homes England for affordable housing within new development has changed.

“This has necessitated a change to the number of affordable dwellings that can be delivered at Ellesmere as part of the application.”

The proposed layout of the Ellesmere Wharf development.

The report goes on to say the over-provision of affordable housing “weighed in favour” of the original application.

But it highlights the fact that the proposed reduction “still represents a policy compliant provision of affordable housing”.

The report adds: “The applicants have confirmed they are committed to delivering all eight affordable dwellings and if they are unable to deliver the six additional affordable units along with the two policy compliant units, the applicants have confirmed they are willing to pay the £19,000 commuted sum for the 0.3 unit.

“The key issue to be considered is whether the change to the number of proposed affordable dwellings would impact the decision that members had made in granting planning permission.”

Mr Mullineux recommends the revised plans be approved.

The northern planning committee will meet to decide the application next Wednesday.