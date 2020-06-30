Pipe damage near Oswestry leaves residents without water

The issue first arose at about 3.45pm on Monday for homeowners in the Welshampton and Cockshutt areas, near Ellesmere, and teams from Severn Trent Water were still on site this morning.

Bottles of water were left outside the properties of those affected as the issue was found to be "more complex" than initially thought.

Engineers aimed to have normal supplies reinstated by 8pm yesterday, before delaying the estimated repair time to 10pm and then midnight.

Water to some households was returned by 12am, but Severn Trent Water said tankering work to ensure customers remain on supply was ongoing today.

The problem was found to be a "leaking pipe" believed to be caused by damage from a third party contractor.

In an incident report, Severn Trent Water said: "You may see our teams on site this morning as we continue to work in the area. This is nothing to worry about, we’re just tankering water into our network of pipes, to ensure that customers remain on supply.

"Some customers have had bottled water delivered early this morning. Please make sure to check outside your gate or property boundary, in case you have received bottled water.

"We appreciate your ongoing cooperation at this time."

Severn Trent Water said the incident was still active as of 1.45pm today.