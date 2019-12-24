Ellesmere Market Hall still thriving after 140 years

Traders and shoppers will be celebrating the milestone today with mulled wine and mince pies at a special festive market.

The Gracechurch Historical Dance group will also be on hand to entertain the crowd.

Built in 1879 by the Countess of Drinkwater who was the landholder at the time, the market hall has long been a popular place for local people so sell their goods.

The new building replaced the old open market held outside the town hall where it was tradition for local farmers to sell their produce since the 1300s.

Today it is run by voluntary group, All Together Ellesmere (ATE), and hosts all kinds of events ranging from dog training classes and martial arts workshops to weddings and birthday parties.

Lincoln McMullan, chairman of ATE, said although the market has had to diversify, it still plays a vital role in the community.

"A market town isn't a market town without a market," he said.

"Markets all over the country are suffering because more people are shopping online but that's just the way things are moving.

"Thankfully here in Ellesmere, traders report back that they are still doing well. People can come to the market on a Tuesday and buy everything they need, or just come in for a coffee."

The committee has recently introduced a permanent 50 per cent discount to have a stall at the weekly market after purchasing new tables which means traders can set up themselves.