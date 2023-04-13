Emergency services on their way to crash scene on A5 north of Oswestry

Traffic Wales North and Mid have advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.
A spokesman for the Welsh Government's traffic agency tweeted that a collision has happened on the A5 northbound at Chirk.
"Emergency services en route. Avoid area if possible."
AA Traffic News is reporting huge tailbacks on the road between the Gledrid and Halton roundabouts and in the surrounding area.
More to come.
⚠️ Warning ⚠️— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) April 13, 2023
❗ Collision ❗#A5 northbound #Chirk
Emergency services en route | Avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/nrNSq5gcw6