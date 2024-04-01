Overnight diversion for survey work throughout April near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Highways has already placed temporary traffic lights on the A483 between Mile End roundabout and the B5069 overnight as it conducts drain surveys, but from April 8 to April 9 there will be a full closure of the A483 in both directions.

The closure, between 8pm and 6am, will see the A483 closed between the Mile End roundabout and the A495/B4396/A483 junction.

A fully signed diversion route via the A483, the A458 and the A5 will be in place during the closure.

National Highways say temporary traffic lights will remain in place following the closure until May 10.