Anti-violence sculpture makes a beeline for city 10 years after young woman's murder

Made from weapons seized off the streets, the monument is the creation of the British Ironwork Centre, Oswestry.

The visit by the Bee sculpture marks one year since the centre's Knife Angel visited Gloucester Cathedral. Staff there say resulting conversations contributed to a 50 per cent increase in information about criminal activity being reported through Crimestoppers, an independent charity providing people with a safe place to give information about crime anonymously.

Organisers of the Bee’s tour of the city and county says it aim to encourage people to speak up – particularly if they’re worried about a friend or sibling involved in violence or in danger of being drawn into violence.

Funded by the Knife Angel Legacy Fund, Crimestoppers and Gloucester BID, the Bee is being supported by partners across the city of Gloucester and Gloucestershire, including: The Hollie Gazzard Trust, The Music Works, Hundred Heroines, Gloucester CitySafe, Nettl, 1 st Call Plant Ltd, Gloucestershire College and Hartpury University and College.

The Bee will tour the city from February 16 visiting the exhibition ‘Malevolence’, which is highlighting different aspects of gender-based violence.

It will then buzz to Gloucester Cathedral Green on February 17, where it will be accompanied by the Music Works Bus, free Bee-themed craft activities and the Hollie Gazzard Trust. This was created following the murder of Hollie Gazzard in 2014 by an abusive ex-partner, and campaigns against gender-based violence and knife crime. This month marks the 10th anniversary of the 20-year-old’s death.

The Bee will be at the Docks on February 18 before it visits educational sites across the county to continue to deliver its anti-violence message. A dedicated website will provide key information about the Anti-Violence Bee Monument, as well as the events scheduled to support the aim of education and awareness.

Canon Rebecca Lloyd, canon chancellor and director of learning and participation at Gloucester Cathedral said: “It’s a great privilege for us at Gloucester Cathedral to be hosting the Bee. We were blown away by the response to Knife Angel last year and its positive impact on our local community and have been administering the Knife Angel Legacy Fund with our partners to continue the work of youth violence prevention.

"As part of the legacy, we recently hosted two youth action summits to bring together young people and partners from across the city to look at how we make Gloucester a safer and better place for young people to be. We are now looking forward to bringing the Bee to Gloucester and to further action and improve the safety and lives of all of us here. Please do come and see the Bee and get involved in the Knife Angel’s legacy of greater peace and safety for all on our streets and in our homes.”