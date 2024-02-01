Quick-thinking neighbour praised for preventing tragedy after tackling house fire
Fire officers have praised the bravery of a quick-thinking neighbour who sprung into action to help put out a house fire.
The incident took place at Queen Elizabeth Close in Oswestry at around 5.20pm on Tuesday.
In a post on social media Oswestry Fire Station revealed that Shane Williams had "demonstrated the true spirit of heroism" after hearing the sound of a fire alarm.
Mr Williams smashed through a window and began putting out flames as a kitchen fire, believed to be started by a cigarette, took hold in a neighbouring property.
His friend Sally-Anne Watson called the fire service, with officers saying their actions had stopped what could have been a "devastating tragedy".