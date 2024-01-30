'All persons accounted for' at house fire in Oswestry

The ambulance service and two fire engines rushed to Queen Elizabeth Way, in Oswestry at 5.21pm on Tuesday.

Fire crews from Oswestry and Ellesmere who attended with operations and fire investigation officers used a ram from their method of entry kit to get into the property.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said that all persons have been accounted for.

The fire crews sent their incident stop message after 38 minutes.

The condition of the persons is not known at this time.