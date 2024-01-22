School students celebrate a term of supporting children's hospice

Over the Autumn term, pupils got into the festive spirit by wearing their Christmas jumpers, spent their weekend baking creative cookies for ‘The Great Moreton Bake Off’ and wearing musically inspired home clothes in support of Strictly Star and Assistant Principal, Alison McDonald.

Mrs McDonald took part in Shropshire’s Strictly Come Dancing. The competitive charity event saw twelve beginner dancers given eight hours of training to perform one performance with their professional dance partner to an audience held at the Lion Quays.

Moreton Hall also organised a Christmas Fair to raise further funds with 400 people in attendance, with various stall holders selling food, drinks, Christmas gifts and cards. Father Christmas also made a special appearance.

There was also a Hot Air Balloon Raffle to celebrate the school's 110-year anniversary. Moreton Hall partnered with Elevate Balloons, to give one lucky winner the experience of a lifetime. The raffle meant that students, parents, and visitors were entered to win an exclusive ride over Moreton’s 100-acre site as well as the surrounding countryside.

A spokesperson for the charities team said: "After an impressive term, with lots of events, the Charities Team are thrilled to announce that they raised £1,372.39 for Hope House and Ty Gobaith."