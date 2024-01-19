Road closed after serious crash

A lorry and car were involved in a collision in the early hours of on the A483 dual carriageway southbound between junction 5 and junction 3 - the Rhos junction - across the Wrexham border.

Drivers heading into Shropshire face a diversion.

A North Wales Police statement said: "This section of the A483 remains closed and is likely to do so for a number of hours."

The AA roadwatch site said the road was closed due to crash investigation work.