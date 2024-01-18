Park home residents urged to apply for warm home grants

The Warm Home Discount scheme for permanent park home residents has recently received a second injection of funds from energy suppliers E.On Energy and Ovo Energy.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has led a campaign for increased support for off-grid residents in Parliament and this new announcement comes after she pressed the Secretary of State for Energy specifically on park home insulation.

The Warm Home Discount scheme offers a £150 payment to help with energy bills in addition to several other methods of support, for example a ‘Heat the Home' bundle. There is also the opportunity to replace or upgrade an older, inefficient electrical appliance.

Heat the Home packages includes simple-to-install radiator reflector foil, insulation film and draught excluders for improved warmth retention. Appliances are available for those who ticked the appliance box on their original application.

Helen Morgan MP said: "This extra cash has come at a good time for Shropshire residents as the freezing weather continues. Energy prices are still very expensive – particularly for people who live in off-grid homes – so all support will make a difference.

“If you have already been awarded the £150 Warm Home Discount you will automatically receive the Heat the Home bundle. Park home residents who have not yet made an application should check their eligibility and take advantage of these extra benefits.

“For anyone who has yet to apply, they can do so through the dedicated Park Homes Warm Home Discount application page. Permanent park home residents across the country who do not have a direct account with their energy supplier can apply for a £150 payment to help towards their energy costs.”

Park home residents can find out more and check if they are eligible online at gov.uk/the-warm-home-discount-scheme.