Blooming big thankyou to community champion

Natalie Bainbridge helped steer Oswestry to be named best large town in the 2023 Britian in Bloom awards the first time the national accolade has been achieved.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, presented her with a certificate at a recent meeting of the town council.

Oswestry Mayor, Ollie Rose and community champion Nicola Bainbridge

The mayor said: "Natalie is well known in our community as the chair of Oswestry in Bloom, which is a committee that works tirelessly to improve the visual appearance and quality of life of the locals and visitors to Oswestry. She first became involved in Oswestry in Bloom through entering her own garden and was almost immediately elected as Chair due to the ill health of the previous Chair."

When taking over the role she raised funds for the group by delivering 'In Bloom' talks and creating a strong network of volunteers of all ages and abilities that help the town to look its best.

"Natalie would be the first to point out that In Bloom is not only about flowers, but about strengthening community as evidenced by the many groups and individuals who have become involved."

Britain in Bloom Judges visit Oswestry, . Pictured here in The Willow Garden. Judges Roger Burnett and Rae Beckwith with Natalie Bainbridge.

She also raised over £9000 for charity by opening her own garden to the public as well as selling plants, flowers and produce locally and helping other people with their open gardens. Her aim was to raise money for Lingen Davies as a thank you for treatment she received for breast cancer in 2018.

"Her beautiful garden has been opened every year since, with monies raised shared between Lingen Davies and Severn Hospice. Oswestry Town Council would like to thank Natalie for her many years of hard work and dedication. She is an inspiration to us all, a true Community Champion."